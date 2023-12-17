WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita held open houses for 11 of the 37 affordable homes it’s selling off Sunday, but the sales are having a mixed reception.

This isn’t the first time the city has held open houses for affordable homes it’s selling. The first round of houses put on the market back in October were all sitting vacant before their sale.

However, this weekend’s open houses had tenants in them as recently as a week ago. Tenants were notified to leave so the city could sell the homes.

Now, on East 53rd Street in Wichita, a house inhabited for 10 years by a familiar neighbor is now empty.

“He’s only been gone for about a little over a week, but yeah, it feels sad when I go out cause you knew that if you needed anything, he was just a phone call away, his whole family,” said Sharon Goodman. She lives on East 53rd Street, next door to one of the affordable housing units being sold by the city of Wichita.

Up until a week ago, it was home to her neighbor Tony, she said.

“He hated to move, his wife hated to move too,” Goodman said. “I mean, they were very good neighbors.”

Tony had to pack up and find another home because the city-owned home he lived in was being sold off and he couldn’t afford to buy it at the city’s price point.

According to Wichita Real Property Section Manager Sarah Gooding, the city is selling off the units because it doesn’t get enough funding to do maintenance and upkeep work.

“I just don’t think its fair for the people that’ve lived there, like Tony had lived there, for like 10 years,” Goodman said.

Not everyone is as disheartened as Goodman. Angel Soto lives in northwest Wichita, next door to another one of the affordable housing units being sold.

He had neighbors there who had to move out as well.

“I don’t get involved with people,” Soto said. “I just don’t really mind it.”

There will be another round of open houses for the same eleven homes Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says it’s helped former tenants of city-owned housing, making sure they have places to live.