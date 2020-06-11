Wichita’s Starlite Drive-In theater to show Garth Brooks concert June 27

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Garth Brooks is holding a concert event simultaneously at 300 drive-in theaters across North America on June 27.

Wichita’s Starlite Drive-In says it is one of the theaters that will show the concert. On its Facebook page, the Starlite has a message that says, “Details coming soon.”

Encore Live, an event production company, will produce the event. It says the concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks in a news release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie, in that same news release. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

Tickets are general admission. Each $100 ticket will admit one passenger car or truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There, you will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in your area.

Any drive-in theater owners who are not currently slated to air the concert and want to, please contact driveinowners@encorelive.com

