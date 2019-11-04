Hundreds attend Wichita Toy Run, Frostbite Regatta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of Broadway in Wichita was shutdown Sunday for the 2019 Toy Run.

It is an annual event where a group of motorcycle riders drive to Hartman arena to drop off Christmas toys for Kansas kids.

The proceeds from Sunday’s toy run will go to helping programs for the Salvation Army, USMC Toys for Tots and the Kansas Food Bank.

Over to the west, rowing teams from across the country were at the Little Arkansas River for the Frostbite Regatta.

The 1.7 mile race started at the 11th Street bridge and ended near the banks of the Riverside Tennis Center. The entire race could be followed from the sidewalk



If you and the family missed out this year, both events are annual and expected to return in 2020.

