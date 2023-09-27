WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you a fan of haunted attractions? Wichita’s Wicked Island is back for another wicked season beginning Friday.

Look forward to an ever changing treacherous walk-through a wooded island where nightmares become a reality! Wichita Park and Recreation

Wicked Island will take place every Friday and Saturday through Halloween at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. The attraction will be open from 8-11:30 p.m. Park gates close at 11:30 p.m.

Wichita Park and Recreation encourages guests to plan ahead and purchase their tickets in advance.

Ticket information:

General Admission Tickets: Adults: $20 Children: $15 General Admission tickets can be purchased onsite for that evening. Wait times for general admission vary based on the time of the season.

Timed Tickets: Adults: $30 Children: $25 Timed Tickets can be purchased online only. Guests select a one-hour time frame to attend the haunt. Wait time should be less than one hour.

Fast Pass Tickets: All ages: $40 Fast Pass Tickets can be purchased either at the gate or online. Wait time should be less than 30 minutes. Children are 12 & under and must be accompanied by an adult.



To purchase Timed Tickets, go online to wickedwoodswichita.com. To purchase General Admission Tickets, visit the concession building at OJ Watson Park. Ticket sales for the day begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tricks and Treats

Wicked Island is presenting a less wicked version of Wicked Island on Halloween night called Tricks and Treats.

“A safe and fun trick or treating experience for the whole family,” says Wichita Park and Recreation. “Kids ages 12 and under will enjoy small scares and lots of candy!”

The event takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m. Tickets will be $8 per child and $2 per adult. Children’s tickets also include a limited edition Wicked Island tote bag and candy. There will even be a special treat for everyone at the end!

There are only 500 tickets available for Tricks and Treats. To purchase your tickets, click here.

To learn more about Wicked Island, including the rules for the haunted attraction, visit their website or like them on Facebook.