Wife of officer shot designs meaningful T-shirt for sale, coworker speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been over a week since a Wichita police officer who was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officer Steve Jerrell of the Wichita Police Department told KSN that the condition of the officer is guarded, but that he is in a stable condition and improving.

“He’s still got a long road to recovery,” said Officer Jerrell.

He knows the officer who was shot personally.

“It sucks you know, we’re like family,” said Officer Jerrell. “So it’s a family member that has gone down, but it’s good to be able to see the improvements and know that he’s on the road to recovery.”

It is unknown how long recovery will last. He is still in the hospital.

His wife designed T-shirts that are for sale on the The Honore Adversis Foundation Facebook page.

You can also order a T-shirt directly from their website.

She shares her story online about creating the hashtag ‘LETTERS FROM A HERO’ and why she designed the shirt the way she did.

All the proceeds from the T-shirts go to the family of the officer who was shot.

“A lot of times we respond to the community when they need assistance,” said Officer Jerrell. “And this is a way for the community to respond to a Wichita police officer because he needs assistance right now.”