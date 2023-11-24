WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to upcoming winter weather, the Sedgwick County Zoo has decided to close Wild Lights on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The SCZ says if you have already purchased tickets for Saturday, they will be valid on Friday or any other night that Wild Lights is open to the public. Wild Lights is open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 17.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” said the SCZ. “However, please be assured that the safety of our visitors is always a priority!”

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the SCZ says it will be open regular business hours or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The holiday open house that is happening this weekend in the Zoo Store will close at 5 p.m. as well.

“From Zoo Memberships to Wild Encounters to the largest selection of plush animals, we’ve got gifts for everyone on your list!” said the SCZ.

Stay up to date with the latest by liking the Sedgwick County Zoo Facebook Page.