WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Remember the cool light display at the Sedgwick County Zoo last year? Well, it is back with almost a new lineup of glowing creatures.

The Wild Lights exhibit will be lit up officially tonight.

“I don’t believe we have anything the same from last year, you’ll definitely see all the interactables are all completely new, and we have a bunch of new giant animals, so I really think that people that came last year and enjoyed it and want something new are going to enjoy it again in a different way this year,” Joseph Pepoon, Sedgwick County Zoo communications coordinator, said.

Asian lantern sculptures light up the zoo for visitors, along with interactive displays.

Wild Lights will be open from 6 – 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday to roam the zoo after dark.

Gallery: Wild Lights at the Sedgwick County Zoo

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now through the Sedgwick County Zoo’s website. The show runs through Dec. 4.