Wild Side: Sedgwick County Zoo introduces us to a box turtle

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

The Sedgwick County Zoo introduces us to an ornate box turtle. The turtle is the official state reptile of Kansas. The zoo is asking for volunteers for an ornate box turtle study. You can learn more this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the zoo.

