WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday’s Wild Side segment, Schaneè Anderson, with the Sedgwick County Zoo, showed off an African bullfrog.

The African bullfrog has teeth and can weigh several pounds. They can live up to 30 years.

The next event for the zoo is the Ark River Clean-Up as part of Earth Day. It is the first Saturday in May. It’s on May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can register at ArkRiverCleanup.org.