WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Schaneè Anderson, with the Sedgwick County Zoo, brought an interesting creature to be a guest on the Wild Side segment on KSN News at Noon on Friday. She held a blue-tongued skink on her lap.

Anderson said blue-tongued skinks are in Australia. They get their name from their cobalt blue tongue. The skink may use the tongue to startle its enemies.

Blue-tongued skink (KSN Photo)

She said the blue-tongued skink is much larger than skinks found around Kansas. She said Kansas skinks are only about the size of the tail portion of the blue-tongued skink.

