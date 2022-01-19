Wildcats hold off Jayhawks in Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletic Communications) – K-State constructed a 16-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Kansas rallied to tie the game with three minutes left before the Wildcats sealed the Dillons Sunflower Showdown win, 69-61, in Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night

With the win, K-State has won 15 of the last 17 meetings in the series and over the last 45 meetings, the Wildcats own a record of 37-8.

“I am proud of our group for regrouping because a lot of times you don’t do that,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie about the late fourth quarter action. “I think Yokie (Ayoka Lee) really carried us in that stretch and hit two big turnaround shots, tough turnaround shots against a really good defender. And I think we were able to take a deep breath and relax a little bit and finish it off.”

With a 26-25 lead at halftime, K-State (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) would use a 12-2 run over a three-minute span to build a 42-31 lead with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter. Ayoka Lee started the run with a layup and was followed by a corner 3-pointer by Serena Sundell. Lee recorded another layup before Laura Macke and Jaelyn Glenn added fastbreak layups to force a Kansas timeout.

Lee ended the night with her 12th double-double of the season and the 41st of her career with game-high honors of 25 points and 15 rebounds. With her 23 points on Wednesday night, Lee surpassed the 400-point mark for the season. She is the sixth player and just the second center in school history to score 400 or more points in three or more consecutive seasons.

Lee’s 15 rebounds were a season-high by a Wildcat and marked the sixth time in her career in which she hauled in 15 or more rebounds.

With under two minutes to play in the third quarter, Kansas (11-4, 2-3) would use a quick five points from Holly Kersgieter to pull within six, 42-36, with 1:42 left. K-State’s Brylee Glenn answered with her only 3-pointer of the night with 1:17 to play in the third to give the Wildcats a 45-36 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats bolted out with a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter and increase its lead to 16, 54-38, with 5:57 left. Sundell finished a contested layup and was followed by a Rebekah Dallinger layup. Brylee Glenn capped the run with a pair of free throws.

Kansas would answer with a 19-3 run over a three-minute span to tie the game at 57 all with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth. Kersgieter scored eight of the 19 points for the Jayhawks, including the game-tying three-pointer with 2:50 left to knot the game at 57.

The Wildcats fended off the Jayhawks by finding Lee on two straight possessions. Lee knocked down a pair of hook shots to stake K-State to a 61-59 lead with two minutes left. After two defensive stops by K-State, Sundell and Emilee Ebert made four free throws to pull in front, 65-59.

Sundell and Jaelyn Glenn each tallied double figures in scoring in their first Sunflower Showdown with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Sundell added seven assists, three rebounds and a steal. This was Sundell’s sixth game this season with 10 or more points and five or more assists. Jaelyn Glenn carded four rebounds, two assists and two steals on her final line.

Coming off the bench and adding a diverse stat line was Macke. The senior from Baileyville, Kansas, recorded nine points, tied her career-high with nine rebounds, set a career-high with five assists and tied her career-high with three steals in 25 minutes of action. Mittie was happy for the way Macke competed on Wednesday night.

“I thought she played awesome. It was fun to watch a Kansas young lady and this one means a lot to her. You could tell early because she was making great passes to (Ayoka) Lee. The most timely passes we were having early came from Laura. I felt she had a good rhythm, a good timeliness to her, really looked like she was flying around defensively. So, I really wanted to get her on the floor as much as we could.”

Macke wanted to give her best effort in her final home game against the in-state rival.

“It definitely means a lot to me, and I wanted to come out and bring my best energy. Whether I was playing good or bad, I was going to make sure I was working my hardest out there to win that game.”

Kansas State ended the night shooting 38.3 percent (23-of-60) from the field. The Wildcats tallied a 42-38 edge on the boards. Kansas shot 35.6 percent (21-of-59) from the field and set the Bramlage Coliseum opponent record for blocks in a game with 12.