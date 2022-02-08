RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities are battling a wildfire in Reno County, near Hutchinson. The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and is located at East 4th Street and North Willison Road.

The Wichita Fire Department is currently assisting Reno County with the fire. Several partner agencies from Sedgwick County have also responded.

So far, no injuries have been reported from the wildfire.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team is tracking a massive plume of smoke from the radar. According to KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, winds are coming from the north, gusting from 15 to 26 miles per hour.

Already, parts of the state are under high fire danger.

Earlier Tuesday, KSN News talked with Saline County Fire District 5 Chief David Turner. He said they are prepared on high fire danger days.

“I will tell you on red flag days and stuff like that we do try to have a small amount of guys that are available to respond quickly and get to the station quick so we can get out there as soon as we can.”

The Kansas Forest Service has a tanker, Tanker 95, that has been requested to assist with the fire.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.