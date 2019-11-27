Wildfire under control in southeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Elk County Sheriff’s Office says a large wildfire near the Elk and Chautauqua County line is under control.

During the fire, mandatory evacuations were issued for those south and east of Longton.

Crews from six counties and multiple townships fought the fire which started at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night. At 3 a.m., the fire was declared under control. Crews will be monitoring for hot spots today.

The sheriff’s office thanked citizens throughout the area for providing water and refreshments throughout the firefight.

9:15pm…GOES-16 satellite continues to show large grass fire burning just north of the Elk/Chautauqua county line. At 8:45pm, dispatch indicted that the fire was not yet under control. #kswx pic.twitter.com/D9hh8YLk5V — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) November 27, 2019

