WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas County Wildland Fire Task Forces and Kansas Forest Service staff are being pre-positioned throughout the state as officials prepare for a significant threat from wildland fires in Kansas for a six-day period.

(KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

On Tuesday, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration to get in front of potential fires, due in part to significant northern/northwesterly winds expected Tuesday through Friday. Very dry conditions are forecast with gusts exceeding 60 mph on Wednesday and Thursday in the northwest and 50 mph elsewhere.

These extreme to critical fire conditions are expected for much of Kansas.

The declaration will allow state agencies to move fire-fighting equipment and manpower into areas considered to be at the greatest risk.

“With critical to extreme fire conditions, we must consider the safety of all Kansans and be extra cautious with any ignition sources,” said Jason Hartman, Kansas state forester. “To keep everyone safe in these conditions, it will take awareness, planning, coordination, and preparation at the local, county, and state levels.”

People are encouraged to report any fires immediately so that state resources can respond.