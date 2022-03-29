HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are battling multiple wildfires across Kansas.

One started around noon northeast of Wichita at 45th and Greenwich.





A wildfire was also reported in southeast Hodgeman County just after 10 a.m.

Here we go… Eyes on a wildfire in southeast Hodgeman CO. This is looking to the northeast from our Dodge City SkyView camera. @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews #kswx pic.twitter.com/cTtP3yHGIg — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@warrensearswx) March 29, 2022

The Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Facebook post telling those that live south of Hanston to make evacuation plans. The sheriff’s office said multiple units are fighting the fire at 226 and East Road. There are no reported injuries or damage to structures. As of 12:04 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported the fire has slowed down. Ford and Edwards County said units from four different stations are on the way to help Hodgeman County.

According to the National Weather Service in Dodge City, other fires were reported southeast of Deerfield in Kearny County and nine miles south of Sublette in northern Seward County.

FIRES – We have reports of multiple wildfires in southwestern Kansas and the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Please be aware of your surroundings in these areas. This is likely just the beginning. Updates to what you are seeing is extremely helpful. @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews #kswx #okwx pic.twitter.com/WXXSdZ6H2p — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@warrensearswx) March 29, 2022

There is a fire weather warning today for a large majority of Kansas.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team says gusty wind will spread fire quickly. For the latest forecast, click here.