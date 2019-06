WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lyndzee Rhine with the Great Plains Nature Center brought a Kingsnake to show on KSN News at Noon.

The snake is not venomous and is native to Kansas.

The snake eats a diet of birds, rodents, frogs, lizards and other snakes. It kills by constriction. When threatened, the snake will shake its tail like a rattlesnake to deter predators.