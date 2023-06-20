WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The clock is ticking on the car show tradition known as Automobilia.

“Wichita downtown has been designed for live work and play,” said Joshua Blick with Automobilia. “We want to keep Automobilia. This is a tradition for the city of Wichita for 28 years.”

City staff recently rejected the Automobila permit to close parts of Douglas Avenue in and around the Washington Street area. The event is supposed to happen on July 8.

“No one in Old Town doesn’t want Automobilia. I mean, it’s a fun event. We all enjoy it,” said Debra Frasier, President of the Old Town Association board. “It has nothing to do with Automobilia, it has to do with closing the major thoroughfares and access to some of the small businesses, some of the brick and mortars.”

Some on the Wichita City Council say there is still time to cut a deal. If no deal is made, the City Council could still take up the car show topic before the event on July 8.

“You know I’m optimistic that it is going to happen. The logistics of getting it to the Council is going to be a little bit challenging,” said City Council member Jeff Blubaugh. “Because we don’t have a council meeting between now and then, with next week is a workshop and the following week is July 4th. Hopefully, there is some way to get it on the consent agenda.”

Blubaugh says he will meet with Blick, City Manager Robert Layton and some City staff on Wednesday afternoon to talk compromise.

“I’ve been working with them a few weeks. I thought that we had everything agreed upon,” said Blubaugh. “So I was pretty surprised when staff recommended the rejection of this. Automobilia is a big draw for Wichita. Brings in a lot of people.”

Frasier with the Old Town Association board says one issue is the closing of Washington as early as 7 a.m. Blick said on Tuesday the car show people are willing to keep access open off Washington until one or later in the afternoon so people can access the farmers market just off Washington.

One other member agrees there is still time to compromise for the event that brings thousands downtown each year.

“Part of this is about changing those boundaries or having it on Sunday,” said City Council member Brandon Johnson. “If either of those things happen, I think we could see Automobilia this year. But if they don’t, then we may not see it.”

Meanwhile, Blick says he continues to work to better the event and keep business owners happy. He says some business owners love the event because of the extra foot traffic. He also says they have hired private security and fire officials to keep the event safe.

“I’m optimistic, yes, we are going to have the car show on the 8th,” said Blick. “We will continue to work with city officials and city staff.”