UPDATE: This story has been updated to specify Derby’s development plans

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Economic opportunity or a nuisance? Citizens of Derby are speaking out about a proposed development that could bring new living spaces and entertainment to the city. It will be up for discussion on Tuesday.

According to the City of Derby, the Final Phase for the STAR Bonds development consists of a family entertainment and multi-sport area that includes:

A man-made public access lagoon with beach activities (scuba diving, windsurfing, snorkeling and other water sports), an aerial park, and indoor and outdoor event venues.

6-acre glamping site, offering glamorous camping on permanent platforms with amenities such as running water, plumbing, electricity, etc.

A 150-room hotel offering exclusive beach access and an indoor pool.

Approximately 300-unit apartment complex.

Senior living units.

Retail, restaurants, and other commercial uses.

Relocation of RoKC climbing facility and BMX track adjacent to Derby Sportszone.

To view the site plan, click here.

Some people who live in the Derby area said they had mixed opinions about what might soon be right by the Target and almost finished Derby Sports Zone. Some parents shared excitement for a new place to take their kids, while others do not want their tax dollars to go to something like this development.

According to the city manager, new senior apartments will be included in this plan, which will meet a need in the community.

“Our apartments here in Derby are pretty full a lot of the time, so more apartments are wanted and needed, and senior housing,” said Kiel Mangus, Derby City Manager. “Something that we’ve seen a lot of [is] patio homes, zero lot kind of housing come in, and there’s more needed.”

Over the past few years, other development projects have passed from this STAR bond like the Field Station: Dinosaurs park, Rock Regional Medical and the Derby Sports Zone, which is almost done. The city manager said this is meant to drive economic growth.

“The intent is to draw within a certain radius to help bring dollars. Obviously, Derby, we benefit from that through property taxes and other amenity things that come in from things that are built in the district,” said Mangus.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, people will be able to voice their opinions for and against this potential development.