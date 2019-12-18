Will the Riverfront project move forward?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – What does the future of the downtown riverfront look like? That was the topic for Wichita city leaders on Tuesday as they had their city council meeting discussing the plans for the new and improved social area along the river.

“Today, we wanted to hear out what that was and the details and provide the public with the opportunity to hear those preliminary discussions,” said council member Brandon Johnson.

The council discussed the long-term plans for the area around the new baseball stadium, how they will pay for it and what will be inside it. But they wanted to hear more from the public, before moving forward with this project.

During this meeting, residents were allowed to make comments.

“I was stunned that we have no understanding of what’s happening or of the maps and that you’re presenting this to the public and we have empty exhibits,” and added on by saying, “I don’t see exhibits, I don’t see accountability, I don’t know how we are going to track this money.”

The council members then stated they will hold an additional hearing on Jan. 7 where the residents will be given the chance to see the proposal and share their concerns.

LATEST POST: