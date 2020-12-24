Will you be traveling during the holiday weekend? Eisenhower airport seeing a steady stream of travelers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Millions of Americans are braving the last-minute holiday travel rush and the pandemic to join family and friends this holiday season.

On Thursday, Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport saw a steady stream of travelers going in and out all morning long.

One traveler who is flying to Florida during her holiday break said the threat of COVID isn’t keeping her from seeing her family for the first time in a while. She said she is excited about heading back home for the holidays.

“During this holiday season. I am actually heading out to Florida to see my family. I have a huge family over there. I moved here to Wichita about two years ago. So, I am actually super excited to go see them again,” said Mimi Quiñones, holiday traveler.

Mimi said traveling during a pandemic just means she must take extra precaution and social distance as much as possible.

LATEST STORIES: