Win-win for both: Wind Surge to donate money to League 42 for every home run at Riverfront

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During the 2021 baseball season, the Wichita Wind Surge and Fidelity Bank joined forces for the Home Runs for Charity program. League 42, a local non-profit, will receive $50 from the Wind Surge and $50 from Fidelity for each home run the team hits at Riverfront.

“We are so excited to be a part of this partnership, and work with both Fidelity Bank and League 42,” said Wind Surge general manager Jared Forma. “Baseball gives us the opportunity to give back to the community in many different ways, and when we can support an organization like League 42 who fosters the love of baseball in the youth of our community, it is such a wonderful fit.”

The Wind Surge will kick off their home season on Tuesday, May 11, and play against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Every home run hit by the Wind Surge during their 60 home games this season will count towards the Home Runs for Charity program, and the donation from both the Wind Surge and Fidelity Bank will be totaled up and presented at the end of the 2021 season.

“Baseball is more than America’s Pastime,” said Aaron Bastian, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank. “Playing the game helps develop the mind and the body, imparting life lessons along the way. League 42 not only understands this, but they also believe that all kids deserve the opportunity to get out and play. We’re proud that League 42 will benefit from Home Runs for Charity — together with the Wind Surge, we are honored to help share the love of the game.”

League 42 was founded in July 2013, to fill a void so that Wichita’s urban children could have an opportunity to play baseball without the exorbitant costs of playing in organized or even recreational leagues. From 16 teams with 200 players the first season, League 42 has blossomed to more than 500 kids and 44 teams in 2020.

“League 42 is honored to be chosen as the recipient for Fidelity Bank’s Home Runs for Charity promotion this season at Riverfront Stadium,” said Bob Lutz, Executive Director of League 42. Lutz released the following statement regarding this donation:

“Thanks to the Wichita Wind Surge for also acknowledging the work we’re doing with more than 550 kids in the Wichita area as we continue with our 2021 season. We’re hoping the ball flies this season — and that it does most of its flying for the Wind Surge in their inaugural season. Those of us involved with League 42, like so many others, are thrilled to have this great organization and this spectacular stadium in our city.”

To keep track of the Home Runs for Charity program all season long, click here.