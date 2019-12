SHERMAN COUNTY, KAN. (KSNW) – I-70 in Sherman County is back open after being blocked by a blown over semi truck.

Update: I 70 is currently open. Thank You for the assistance of all the responders. I70 is blocked again by a semi… Posted by Sherman County KS Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 30, 2019

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on 1-70 westbound at mile marker 3. The truck was blown over by strong winds.

Traffic was diverted onto Highway 24. There is no word on if there were any injuries. Stay with KSN as we continue to follow this.