Wind energy brings $18 million dollars of revenue to Clark county

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wind farms, turning the wind into energy and funding for local communities.

A $280-million dollar, 74 turbine wind farm expansion is bringing 250 temporary jobs, and nearly $18 million dollars of revenue to Clark County schools and public services.

It’s more than wind energy, it’s vital dollars being poured back into the community.

“We’ve really seen an infusion in our economy,” said Jim Nelson, Minneola High School Teacher.

It’s not the first wind farm to breathe life into Minneola’s school system.

An activity bus, scholarships, and pay incentives for teachers have all come from wind farm funding.

“We’ve, you know, been able to hang on to the good teachers that we have and haven’t had to cut staff and we’ve also been able to get a lot of things that we need in the classroom,” said Nelson.

Now as the Cimarron Bend wind farm expansion breaks ground, community members welcome the hustle and bustle.

“They’ve brought a lot of funding in terms of additional assistance to schools, to our city government, and then you know the local businesses as well,” said Nelson.

The high school principal says the wind farm will increase the longevity of the school.

