WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge is hosting a river cleanup event this weekend.

Wind Surge front office staff and volunteers will spend Saturday morning cleaning up along the Arkansas River bank. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with check-in starting at 8:30 at the Maple Street entrance.

Volunteers will need to wear appropriate clothing and bring their own gloves. Trash bags and grabbers will be provided.

If you volunteer, you will receive a voucher good for two tickets for any 2024 regular-season Wind Surge home game. Volunteers need to register in advance here.