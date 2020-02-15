Wind Surge leaders hope to hire at least 500 new part-time employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday was the last day for the Wichita Wind Surge job fair which was held at the Wichita Workforce Alliance Center.

Leaders with the organization are hiring over 300 new employees for their part-time seasonal positions.

“Food and beverage, cooks, cashiers, runners, and then you know the baseball side. We’ll have fan hosts and ushers and ticket takers. So, we encourage anyone looking for some part-time seasonal work in a fun atmosphere to come to the Workforce Alliance Center,” said Jared Forma, SVP, General Manager for Wichita Wind Surge.

The pay rates for part-time jobs do vary; however, they typically start at $9 an hour. The jobs will more than likely run through the 70 home baseball games.

“Again, we did one part of the job fair so far, and we got between 150-200 folks on board already and so we are hoping we get another 300 to 400 will come out this Saturday,” added Forma.

