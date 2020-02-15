Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Wind Surge leaders hope to hire at least 500 new part-time employees

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday was the last day for the Wichita Wind Surge job fair which was held at the Wichita Workforce Alliance Center.

Leaders with the organization are hiring over 300 new employees for their part-time seasonal positions.

“Food and beverage, cooks, cashiers, runners, and then you know the baseball side. We’ll have fan hosts and ushers and ticket takers. So, we encourage anyone looking for some part-time seasonal work in a fun atmosphere to come to the Workforce Alliance Center,” said Jared Forma, SVP, General Manager for Wichita Wind Surge.

The pay rates for part-time jobs do vary; however, they typically start at $9 an hour. The jobs will more than likely run through the 70 home baseball games.

“Again, we did one part of the job fair so far, and we got between 150-200 folks on board already and so we are hoping we get another 300 to 400 will come out this Saturday,” added Forma.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories