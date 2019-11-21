Wind Surge merchandise flies off shelves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been one week since the Wichita Wind Surge was unveiled. After a lot of negative feedback from the community, the team says people are coming around to the name.

In fact, support for the franchise moniker has increased so much so, merchandise is flying off the shelves.

“It’s actually exceeded our expectations I can tell you right now. Just from standpoint numbers-wise, we are way up on expectations,” said Bob Moullette, Vice President / Assistant General Manager.

Meanwhile, construction is in full-swing at the stadium. You can have a chance to see inside the ballpark soon.

The Wichita Wind Surge is hosting public tours Saturday November 23 at 10 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. at the merchandise shop on the corner of South Sycamore street and Texas street.