Wind Surge to hold job fair for 2021 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, will host a job fair from February 22 through February 25 at Riverfront Stadium.

The Wind Surge will utilize the four-day job fair to fill over 300 seasonal positions for their inaugural 2021 season.

Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit www.windsurge.com to fill out an online application and to schedule an interview time. Due to Covid-19 protocols, all applicants must use the online system to preschedule their interviews. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Available positions include ushers and fan hosts, cooks, bartenders, merchandise assistants, receptionists, ticket takers, parking attendants and many more.

If you are interested in part-time work with the Wind Surge, please go to the website and fill out an application. The team said no calls.