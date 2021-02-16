Wind Surge to hold mascot performer auditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge will hold mascot performer auditions on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 4p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

All auditions will be scheduled in advance of February 27th and all performers will be asked to wear a mask, except for when physically auditioning, as well as follow other safety protocols.

“The team’s mascot is an integral part of the entertainment at each Wind Surge game, as well as so many other community events,” said Wind Surge Assistant General Manager, Bob Moullette. “Our mascot will be synonymous with the Wind Surge and provide fun for fans of all ages.”

Interested performers should visit www.windsurge.com to fill out an audition form, which is required to audition, and for more specific details regarding the audition process and what a mascot performer’s duties typically include. A Wind Surge representative will then contact interested performers to schedule their audition time. Auditions will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis and the deadline to submit a form is Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Due to the rigorous baseball schedule and start time of most Wind Surge games, all applicants must be 16 years of age or older. All auditions will be judged by members of the Wind Surge front office.

The Wind Surge will be unveiling the mascot in April.