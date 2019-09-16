Winfield boy dies from injuries in pony accident

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A 7-year-old Winfield boy died Sunday in injuries sustained when a pony flipped over on him.

Max Henderson died at Wesley Medical Center. He attended second grade at Country View School.

The school will have professionals to help with the needs of students and school staff due to the sudden loss of Max.

“They’ve been working with small groups of kids and people are available to step in and substitute for teachers or personnel who need to visit with counselors or need some time to reflect,” said Superintendent Nathan Reed, USD 465 Winfield.

Students in the school were encouraged to show love and support for Max by wearing a western outfit.

“He’s a cowboy. That was something that he loved. So, in support of that, they decided to have the students show their love and support of max in that fashion,” said Reed. “Our prayers and good thoughts are going toward Max’s family. They are a great supporting family of this district, and we are here to help them in any way we can.”

PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE HENDERSON FAMILY:

We know a lot of people loved our boy, so we want to let you know how God chose to bring him home. We were at home roping the calf sled. His pony flipped over on him. He got up a ran away about 20 feet and went down. We got to him and he said he couldn’t breathe. We rushed him WNMH where they stabilized him and the transported him to Wesley. They saw a slight bleed and some minor internal injuries. They soon realized his Vena Cava was severed. A team of doctors worked their tails off, but it wasn’t meant to be. He came out of surgery, but left this earth soon after. We tell this story because we know so many of you are grieving, and on your knees praying along side of us.

We tell it because this is the easiest and fastest way to get it out there.

We tell it because we don’t want his memory to be everyone trying to know what happened. The way God chose to call him home is not his legacy. Please remember him for the way he lived, not died. He hated when people were sad, especially me. He could spot something bothering me within seconds. He didn’t like unrest. He loved happy times. He loved fun. He loved his friends and a million other things. If we let this break us, he will never let us live it down. Murphy was born into the same fun loving, happy family as Max. We will not take that from him. This was from Shane and Missie Max had the most amazing 7 years possible. He said many times that he wanted to be 7 forever. I think deep down he knew he wasn’t here for a long time. We are honored to have been his parents and grateful for every second. We will honor his life by living out the rest of our earthly days with happiness and fun. We will miss him. Oh my, we will miss him. We will have sad days, but we will not live sad lives. Please raise us up in prayer to help us to live as Max would wish. Without fear & full of happy times and fun. I would say fly high, but he’s already there. ~From Shane and Missi Henderson

It is with deep regret we inform you about a recent loss to the Country View School family. Max Henderson passed away… Posted by Country View Elementary on Sunday, September 15, 2019

