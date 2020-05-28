Winfield celebrates National Teacher of the Year: Tabatha Rosproy

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Small town Kansas didn’t look so small Wednesday evening as Winfield held one heck of a party for one of its own — dozens took part in the special drive-by celebration for National Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy.

Rosproy’s community came out full throttle to celebrate her recognition with signs, floats, streamers, and a whole lot of smiles.

“We just had the best time. It was incredible being named National Teacher of the Year during a pandemic,” Rosproy said. “We weren’t sure there was going to be a celebration, but I know Winfield and they brought it big for me and I couldn’t be prouder to be from here,” she said.

Rosproy is the first preschool teacher to win the award and the first Kansan to do so in more than 60 years.

LATEST STORIES: