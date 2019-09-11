Winfield chase ends with damaged patrol cars

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Winfield man is in trouble after police say he led them on a chase and damaged some patrol cars.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 200 block of W. 9th Avenue to find a man with active arrest warrants. They say the subject was identified as John Charles McCoy, 25.

Police found him outside the Casey’s General Store, 219 W. 9th Avenue, but they say he ran away.

Officers searched the area and say they found McCoy in a vehicle in an alley in the 800 block of Menor Street.

Police say they ordered McCoy to surrender, but he drove away and they chased him.

During the chase, police say McCoy ended up at a dead end in the 1900 block of Winfield Avenue.

They say he caused damage to private property, to Winfield Police patrol vehicles and to a Cowley County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

Police say McCoy then crashed his vehicle into a tree and couldn’t drive it any more.

No officers were injured, but McCoy was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police booked him into the Cowley County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, flee and attempt to elude, driving while suspended, reckless driving, and criminal damage to property. Police say he also had three outstanding arrest warrants.

