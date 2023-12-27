WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Winfield Fire/EMS Department received new radios last week. The radios were purchased thanks to an $89,100 grant through the Local Safety and Security Equipment program.

The grant funds were received through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.

The funding provides equipment upgrades critical to emergency response, supports updated interoperability communications systems, and updates and replaces unsafe, damaged wildland

firefighting equipment.