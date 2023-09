WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield 9/11 Memorial Stair climb was held Monday on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

The event took place at the 77 Steps of Southwestern College’s Christy Administration Building at 100 North College Ave

It was the sixth year Winfield Fire and EMS hosted the stair climb to honor the victims of that day.

To commemorate the 110 stories the First Responders had to climb in the World Trade Towers, firefighters climbed the 77 stairs 27.5 times.