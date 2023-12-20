WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured after a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Winfield business late Tuesday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford F150 was northbound in a parking lot at 1902 S. Main Street just after 11 p.m.

Troopers say the pickup struck a woman and a juvenile and then left the scene. The woman, a 30-year-old from Burden, was taken to Wesley Medical Center.

Because the second victim is a juvenile, troopers will not release the age, gender, hometown, or hospital information.

The KHP said the Winfield Police Department pulled over the pickup a short time after the hit-and-run. Troopers say a 23-year-old Winfield woman was driving the truck, and there was a juvenile with her.

The Cowley County Jail booking sheet shows the woman was booked on suspicion of DUI and the crash.

KSN News contacted the Winfield Police Department for more details. A spokesperson said the police chief is putting together a news release. We will update this story when we get more information.