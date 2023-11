WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield’s Isle of Lights received damage after a semi truck drove through Island Park on Wednesday night.

The park is located on the north side of town, just off U.S. Highway 77, on Main Street.

The light display at the park announced that it had to close early due to the damage to the bridge.

A post from the Isle of Lights Facebook page said “they are optimistic” that they will be open Thursday.