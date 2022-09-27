COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says someone called to report the crash in the 33000 block of U.S. Highway 77 around 5:45 a.m.

Investigators say it appears Eric Michael Andes was driving northbound on the highway when his Jeep Grand Cherokee left the road and rolled several times. The vehicle came to rest in the median.

Andes died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.