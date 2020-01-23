Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Winfield police looking into stolen debit and credit card information

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield Police Department is looking into the possible theft of debit and credit card information after several complaints from local residents.

Many have reported to police that their debit or credit card information was used for unauthorized purchases outside of Winfield.

Police believe skimmers may have been used to steal the debit and credit card numbers and that information was used to clone the victim’s cards.

Right now, the department is working with all affected businesses and is investigating.

The public is being asked by police to be vigilant using outdoor gas pumps or ATMs. Everyone is asked to contact the police department if they do see any suspicious devices or signs that a credit card reader has been tampered with.

Anyone who may have information can contact the Winfield Police Department at (620) 221-5555 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at (620) 221-7777.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather