Winfield preschool teacher named 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tabatha Rosproy, a preschool teacher at Winfield Early Learning Center, Winfield Unified School District 465, was named the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year during a special ceremony in Wichita.

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson made the announcement at a gathering of 470 people during the banquet.

“It is my honor to present the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year designation to Tabatha,” Watson said. “She is a great example of the quality teachers we have in Kansas and is very deserving of this honor.”

Rosproy was named the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year from a field of eight finalists.

Throughout the coming year, all of the finalists will work as a team to advocate for education and teaching.

“Tabatha knows how important social-emotional learning is and prioritizes it in her classroom. She also is active on her building leadership team and works collaboratively with her peers,” said Dr. Watson of the educator. “I want to wish Tabatha and the members of the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year team success as they represent Kansas education in the coming year.”

Rosproy, a graduate of Southwestern College began her career as an early childhood teacher at the Heartland Programs Head Start in Salina in 2010. She became an early childhood special education teacher at the Winfield Early Learning Center in 2014. She is currently working on obtaining her master’s degree in education, English as a secondary or other language, from Fort Hays State University.

She works in an intergenerational classroom at a Winfield retirement village and nursing home. The program serves at-risk, special education and typically developing students.

Rosproy is involved in several leadership roles and professional organizations, and she has received several awards and recognition, including Winfield USD 465 Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2015.

Desaree’ Groene, principal of Winfield Early Learning Center and Country View Elementary School, Winfield USD 465, called Rosproy a “natural born leader and an outside-the-box thinker” who “not only forms relationships with her students, but also with their families and the community.”

“She was chosen for this reason to teach an intergenerational USD 465 classroom at a retirement village this year,” Groene said. “Administration knew she would do an excellent job in this role, but she has gone above and beyond to make this program successful.”

In addition, Rosproy will receive the Kansas Teacher of the Year Lifelong Learning Scholarship to attend participating universities free of charge as long as she continues teaching in Kansas, and The Hubbard Foundation Kansas Teacher of the Year Ambassadorship. The ambassadorship provides funds for travel and other necessary expenses incurred by the Kansas Teacher of the Year.

Rosproy is now a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.