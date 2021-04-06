Winfield residents voice concerns over high bills from extreme cold in February

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Less than anticipated, the city of Winfield will not have to pay as much for their gas usage during the extreme cold snap in February.

The city manager said the bill was originally $13 million but is down $8.5 million because the city will not be forced to pay nearly $5 million in penalties.

Still, the city will have to raise rates and not everyone agrees with.

“So, the entire time of the storm, I was just very thankful that we didn’t lose the ability to have heat in our house.”

“If you did not use utilities during that time, you shouldn’t have to pay for it. Matter of fact.”

The city will increase rate 80 cents per unit for the first three months, then 28 cents through 2026.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has asked Attorney General Derek Schmidt to investigate price gouging complaints.