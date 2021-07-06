Winfield teen shot and killed in Butler County on the Fourth of July during a large party

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Winfield boy on the Fourth of July. Deputies got the call of a shooting at a large party in the 6200 block of SW Church Road in Augusta around 1:20 a.m.

Deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

Jacob Anton DeLeon (Photo from Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

According to witnesses, there was an altercation between the victim and an 18-year-old Haysville man. Investigators arrested Jacob Anton DeLeon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said DeLeon was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Investigators are trying to contact witnesses, victims or others in attendance. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Butler County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 316-322-4257, the Butler County Tip Line at 316-322-8817, E-mail: crimetips@bucoks.com, toll-free 866-484-5924, or message the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.