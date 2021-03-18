Winfield to raise natural gas prices for 6 years to cover February freeze

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Winfield plans to spread the cost of purchasing a portion of customers’ natural gas during the mid-February winter storm over a six-year period.

The city said it will minimize the current impact on customers’ bills from the extraordinary pricing.

In the meantime, the city said they have been approved for a low-interest loan from the state to ensure the future flow of natural gas supply. The city’s first loan payment will be due in July.

The city estimates costs from February could be approximately $13 million, and the average customer used approximately 30 to 40% more natural gas than normal.

Under the city’s normal rate process, customers are charged for the same commodity price at which the utility purchases it. That cost is usually recovered in one month. But in this case, that would make customers’ bills extreme.