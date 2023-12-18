WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor’s office says Kansans have chosen the next Kansas license plate design.

Proposed Kansas license plate design on Dec. 11, 2023 (Courtesy: State of Kansas)

They chose the license plate with the Kansas Statehouse in the lower left over a light blue and light yellow background.

Kansans got to choose between five different designs. The vote was from Monday through Friday last week. All five options had the Kansas Tourism’s “To the Stars” branding at the bottom.

Governor Laura Kelly said the winning license plate got 140,000 votes, 53% of the total votes.

The license plate with wheat on either side of the numbers got 19% of the vote. The one with no images, just a color change, got 13%. The tag that had sunflowers got 10%. And the one with a blue banner at the top and yellow for the main color got 5% of the vote.

Officials say the tags were designed to prioritize public safety. Clear, simple designs allow law enforcement officers and traffic systems to quickly and easily read the license plate number. Each design was created by Mammoth Creative Co., a Kansas-based marketing firm, in partnership with Kansas Tourism.

The Kansas Department of Revenue is transitioning from embossed plates to digitally produced smooth license plates.

Monday’s decision follows several weeks of controversy over the new Kansas plates. The state announced a new plate design on Nov. 22.

But there was a frenzy of public backlash. Many people said the new plate had “Mizzou colors.” Some people came up with their own designs for the state to consider.

On Nov. 28, the state announced it would pause production of the new plates and create a way for the public to have input in the final design.

Ben Tegtmeier- BT Creative

Last Monday, the state released the five designs that would be up for a vote. Since then, many people asked for a sixth plate to be considered. Ben Tegtmeier, with BT Creative in Eurdora, posted his spin on the plate design to Facebook with over 400,000 engagements in 24 hours. It featured several images associated with Kansas.

However, the state did not add it to the license plate voting webpage. The governor addressed the issue.

“So many of the designs circulated on social media and sent to my office are beautiful works of art but, unfortunately, cannot be used given the strict public safety, printing, and branding guidelines the new license plate has to meet,” Kelly said in a news release. “Kansans will notice that license plates across the country are moving to simpler designs – that’s because of law enforcement and license plate reader requirements. Our number one priority with these license plates is safety.”

Voting closed at 5 p.m. on Friday. Votes that came from non-Kansas zip codes were not counted.

“It’s great to see Kansans’ passion for representing our great state,” the governor said. “Now, we can move forward on a design that received majority support and get clearer, safer license plates on the streets as soon as possible.”