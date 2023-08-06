GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Winter biathletes maintained their training with a summer biathlon hosted by the Derby Running Club.

The summer biathlon was in a basic style, meaning it had three running stages separated by two shooting bouts.

Ken Boote, a member of the Derby Running Club, said 53 people competed in the summer biathlon.

“So it brings both running and shooting into play, and it introduces, none of these folks never shot a rifle before, so it gives them an opportunity to put their running skills to use,” said Boote.

Winners earned bragging rights and awards, including handmade bowls.