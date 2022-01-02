Winter blast shocks Wichita drivers with below freezing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The wintry mix changed new year’s plans for some, but others are making the best of it. Some chose to stay home while others went out and enjoyed New Year’s Day.

“I don’t want to fall in the morning at six o’clock,” Elizabeth Paradise, who bought winter supplies on Saturday, said. “It’s that simple. My driveway is gravel. I don’t worry about it.”

Elizabeth Paradise is a home health aide who will be at work before the sun comes up on Sunday.

“She’s got seven caregivers in and out of that house, and none of us want to fall,” Paradise said. “The main thing is keeping everybody safe.”

She was on the hunt for ice melt on Saturday for one of her clients.

“I’m just glad ACE Hardware had it because Dillon’s sold out,” Paradise said.

While some supplies were necessary, others braved the icy streets and enjoyed the cold weather.

“If you can stay in, don’t get out, especially when it’s as cold as it is right now,” Paradise suggested.

Joe Weber’s daughter planned to go ice skating Saturday night, and he wants to make sure her car is ready to hit the road.

“I saw that she had a rear tire that was very low, so I’m here at QuikTrip putting air in the tire,” Weber said. “She doesn’t always know what to do with the car.”

Weber recommends drivers keep an eye on their tire pressure, especially with below freezing temperatures.

“When it gets cold, the air pressure drops real low on the tires,” Weber said, “even without a leak.”

For those still celebrating the new year Saturday, Weber had other words of advice.

“For God’s sake don’t be out drinking in this weather,” Weber said, “you know, cause [alcohol] lowers your body temperature.”

Weber may not be an expert but he advises drivers to use common sense. If drivers are going out during the winter blast, Weber suggests making sure phones are charged, keeping blankets and extra clothes in cars and checking fluids.