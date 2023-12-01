WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The temporary shelter is just that, temporary. The goal is to help the unhoused population find a permanent home. Various resources will be at the shelter on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, offering mental health help and even assisting veterans to get back on their feet.

COMCARE’s outreach team will be at the emergency winter shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays, connecting people with mental health resources.

“Seeing a lot more mental health concerns for sure, and then when you add in other stressors like homelessness, you can see that makes it so much more intense,” said COMCARE Clinical and Rehab Director Shantel Westbrook.

Westbrook says it only takes one interaction to make a positive impact.

“Walking through, saying hello, meeting people, describing what we do, things like that can make a difference also,” said Westbrook.

The executive director of United Methodist Open Door, Deann Smith, will also be at the shelter. She said the next step is placing someone on their “prioritized for housing list.”

“Then that person would walk with them to get whatever IDs or any kind of barriers that would keep them from getting or able to get a house, rent,” said Smith.

Veterans also on the top of mind. The VA will have people at the shelter helping them get off the street.

“Get those veterans connected to services and connected to each other, so the more we can get them reconnected to the community, to their support systems, and stabilize them in their housing, that’s what we’re after,” said Kenny Barker, VA Medical Center Homeless Program Supervisor.

There will be more than a dozen groups offering resources at the winter shelter through March 31.