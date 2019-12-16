Winter storm closes Kansas schools, causes crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm has closed schools, snarled traffic and caused a fatality crash in Kansas.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for northeast and southern Kansas.
Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches were predicted.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says multiple roads are partially or completely snow-covered. Several crashes were reported.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Jimmy Romero was killed Sunday when a pickup truck in which he was riding overturned on an icy Wichita road.
