Winter storm closes Kansas schools, causes crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm has closed schools, snarled traffic and caused a fatality crash in Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for northeast and southern Kansas.

Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches were predicted.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says multiple roads are partially or completely snow-covered. Several crashes were reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Jimmy Romero was killed Sunday when a pickup truck in which he was riding overturned on an icy Wichita road.

I've been dreaming of a snow day! Thanks to @MayberryMMS

for the fun time. #WPSProud https://t.co/jdbldJ0Il0 — Alicia Thompson (@AThompson259) December 16, 2019

There is no school today – December 16, 2019 – due to anticipated road conditions and transportation delays, and cold temperatures. All non-attendance centers will remain open. pic.twitter.com/fJgoPBt69d — Wichita Public Schools (@WichitaUSD259) December 16, 2019

As of 735 am – officially 1.0" of snowfall since midnight at the NWS Wichita Eisenhower airport. Storm total including yesterday, 1.1". More snow will fill in across greater Wichita by mid to late morning. #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 16, 2019

#WinterWeather Road Safety Tips:



❄️ Brake early.

❄️ Slow down.

❄️ Accelerate slowly.

❄️ Don't use cruise control.

❄️ Move over for emergency vehicles and snow plows.

❄️ Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles. #KSwx #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/wOKf1nSJQy — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) December 16, 2019

