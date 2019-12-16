Winter storm closes Kansas schools, causes crashes

1  of  169
Closings and Delays
184th Air National Guard (Non-Essential) Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Anthony-Harper - USD 361 API Friendship Meals Belle Plaine API Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Ashland - USD 220 Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Caldwell - USD 360 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Central Community Preschool - Wichita Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cheney - USD 268 Children's Mercy Wichita Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Cowley County CC Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Faith Lutheran Preschool - Derby Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Grace Med Health Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Hoisington - USD 431 Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Holy Spirit Catholic -Goddard Honey Tree Branches and Academy - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Joyful Noise Academy - Wichita Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Krayola Korner - Haysville KU Medical School Lewis - USD 502 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Meals and Wheels - Wichita Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 New Generation Learning Center - Augusta Newman University Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 People First Services - Wichita Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Primrose School East and West Wichita Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rolla - USD 217 Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center - Wichita Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rose Hill Senior Center Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina - USD 305 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St John-Hudson - USD 350 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Paul's United Methodist Church - Wichita St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Stafford - USD 349 Sterling - USD 376 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Victory in the Valley - Wichita Waconda - USD 272 Wichita - Friends University Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Friends Elementary School Wichita Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Montessori School Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita State University Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool WSU Tech (WATC)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm has closed schools, snarled traffic and caused a fatality crash in Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for northeast and southern Kansas.

Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches were predicted.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says multiple roads are partially or completely snow-covered. Several crashes were reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Jimmy Romero was killed Sunday when a pickup truck in which he was riding overturned on an icy Wichita road.

