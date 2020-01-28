Winter storm coats roads in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm has coated roads and closed schools in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for several counties along the western border between the two states, where it predicted up to 7 inches of snowfall.

The National Weather Service warned of a “hazardous commute” in a tweet.

Rain and snow showers across southwest Kansas will transition to all snow by 3 AM. These snow showers will last through Tuesday morning, making for a hazardous commute to work/school with slick roads and reduced visibility. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/6yQYhqY6zA — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) January 28, 2020

In Kansas, transportation officials say many roads in the western part of the state are partially or completely covered.

In Oklahoma, transportation officials said blowing snow was causing “severe driving conditions” in three Panhandle counties.

