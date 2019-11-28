Winter storm expected to delay some flights at Eisenhower National

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 25-million Americans are expected to take to the skies this holiday season.

With so many travelers filling the nation’s airports Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport says, while it is mostly smooth sailing, some delayed flights are expected.

Passengers going to or from Chicago, Denver, or Minneapolis are having to wait a little longer for their flights. Those cities are seeing snow or strong winds from the winter storm tracking its way through the central United States.

Though you can’t control the weather, there are a few things you can do to make your holiday travels smoother, less rocky.

It is always recommended to check-in at your terminal 45 minutes to an hour before your flight boards. Also, many airlines offer an online check-in service via an app or through their website. Check with your travel agent or airline to see if this service is available for you.

