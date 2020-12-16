Winter weather blasts parts of western Kansas, road crews staying ahead of the storm

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The state is getting blasted with yet another winter storm. Conditions in western Kansas have been a concern for many road crews.

With winter weather rolling through parts of the state, the Kansas Department of Transportation is working to stay ahead of the storm.

KDOT has been treating various roadways with salt, sand, and brine. Each snowplow, covering up to 30-mile routes.

“We’re just keeping the roads knocked down and keeping everything plowed back that we can keep up with,” said Galen Ludlow, KDOT Area 3 Superintendent for District 6.

The department has close to 20 drivers working to clear roadways with two to three trucks located in each county.

“We’ve got every available driver in every available truck that we can operate,” said Ludlow.

Areas hit hard by previous snowfalls are yet again the focus. Crews are working nonstop.

“We’re running to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the morning, so we have night crew, day crew running,” he said.

As temperatures drop, the department is expecting potentially slick roadways into the evening and overnight hours.

“Please slow down, use caution. There’s a lot of bare dry wet pavement and then you’ll run into a spot. So keep your speeds down,” said Ludlow.

Each snow route takes about one to two hours for a plow cover. Officials urge drivers to keep an eye out for snowplows as they move at slower speeds.