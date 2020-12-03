Winter weather blasts western Kansas, officials preparing for a long night ahead

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter weather is impacting much of the state. In western Kansas, snow is falling and could threaten travel conditions.

Roadways in western Kansas are wet but fairly clear with some areas that are partially snowpacked or completely covered in snow. Officials are preparing for a long night ahead as blowing snow and freezing temperatures could create slick conditions.

As pavement temperatures drop throughout the evening hours, crews are preparing for accumulating snow on roadways.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has shifted snowplows south to give added coverage to areas with higher predicted snowfall.

But roadway safety is still a concern for many.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office has deputies stationed across the county, allowing for a quick and rapid response time in the chance an accident happens.

“From our understanding, later on this evening, accumulations are gonna start adding up within all of Ford County, most of it being in the southern portions of the county, and so it could be a long night,” said Bill Carr, Ford County Sheriff.

Before traveling on the roadways, officials urge drivers to make sure your car’s brakes and lights are working properly and to have a full tank of gas. But if you do get in an accident, they say call 911 immediately.

For more information on road conditions, click here.